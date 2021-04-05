Silicon Anode Battery Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Silicon Anode Battery Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 35% during 2021-2027. Silicon anode battery is an extension of lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery. They are also called next- generation Li-ion batteries. Utilizing silicon as an anode in batteries offers more than ten times theoretical capacities as compared to lithium-ion battery. This results in significantly higher energy storage and longer battery life. Silicon anode batteries are used in various applications which include industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and grid & renewable energy.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Capacity
- < 1500 mAh
- 1500 mAh- 2500 mAh
- < 2500 mAh
By Application
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Medical Devices
- Energy & Power
- Industrial
- Others
Company Profiles
- Nexeon Limited
- Enevate Corporation
- OneD Material
- XG Sciences Inc.
- Nanotek Instruments, Inc.
- Zeptor Corporation
- California Lithium Battery
- Amprius, Inc.
- CONNEXX SYSTEMS Corporation
- Others.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Silicon Anode Battery Market
- The market share of the global Silicon Anode Battery Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Silicon Anode Battery Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Silicon Anode Battery Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Silicon Anode Battery Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Silicon Anode Battery Market Report
- What was the Silicon Anode Battery Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 35% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Silicon Anode Battery Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
