Home Infusion Therapy Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Home infusion therapy involves subcutaneous or intravenous administration of a biological agent or drug to a patient in home care. The market growth is attributable to cost effectiveness and improved patient outcomes with an increase in chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, asthma, obesity and other life-threatening conditions.

Home Infusion Therapy Market size was USD 21 billion in 2019 and will witness a CAGR of 11% between 2020 and 2027.

Some of the eminent players operating in the market include B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Eli Lilly & Company, Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation and ICU Medical, among others

By Product

Infusion Pump

Intravenous Sets

IV Cannulas

Needleless Connectors

By Application

Anti-infective

Hydration Therapy

Chemotherapy

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Other



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Home Infusion Therapy industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Home Infusion Therapy Market Report



1. What was the Home Infusion Therapy Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Home Infusion Therapy Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Home Infusion Therapy Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Home Infusion Therapy market.

• The market share of the global Home Infusion Therapy market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Home Infusion Therapy market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Home Infusion Therapy market.





