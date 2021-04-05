Industrial Robotics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Industrial Robotics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 13.3% during 2021-2027. Industrial robots play an important role in industrial automation and many key tasks in the industry are managed by robots. Along with economic growth in several regions, the e-commerce, electronics and automotive industries are on the rise.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Traditional Industrial Robots (Articulated, SCARA, Parallel/Delta, Cartesian/Linear/Gantry, Cylindrical, Spherical, and Swing-arm robots)

Collaborative Industrial Robots

By Payload

Up to 16.00 Kg

16.01–60.00 Kg

60.01–225.00 Kg

More Than 225.00 Kg

By Application

Handling (Pick and Place, Material Handling, Packaging and Palletizing, Machine Tending, and Clean Room Applications)

Assembling & Disassembling (Screw Driving and Nut Fastening)

Welding & Soldering (Laser Welding, Arc Welding, Gas Welding, Spot Welding, and Soldering)

By Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Plastics, Rubber, & Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Precision Engineering & Optics

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Others

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Kawasaki Robotics

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Industrial Robotics Market.

The market share of the global Industrial Robotics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Industrial Robotics Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Industrial Robotics Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Industrial Robotics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Industrial Robotics Market Report

What was the Industrial Robotics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Industrial Robotics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Industrial Robotics Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

