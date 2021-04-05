Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2021

Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market size exceeded USD 1 billion in 2019 and is set to grow at around 12% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Genetic testing refers to a medical test that analyzes changes in genes, chromosomes, or proteins to help rule out a suspected genetic condition or determine an individual’s likelihood of developing it. Direct-to-consumer genetic testing is a method of providing genetic testing to consumers with no or partially involved involvement from independent healthcare providers.

By Test Type

Carrier testing

Predictive testing

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomic Testing

Others

By Technology

Targeted analysis

Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) chips

Whole genome sequencing (WGS)



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Report



1. What was the Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing market.

• The market share of the global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing market.





