German Urban Air Mobility Market Size , Segmentation, Share, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Report to 2019-2025

The German urban air mobility market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. In Germany, an increasing funding opportunity for UAM projects reported owing to the presence of UAM startups. For instance, in October 2019, Volocopter raised funding in Series C investment round from Micron Technology, Inc., for UAM. Volocopter is a manufacturer of electrically powered vertical take-off and landing aircraft. The company is working to commercialize autonomous, on-demand air taxi services. Micron is the supplier of memory products to the automotive industry , that leads the innovations in air travel, autonomous driving, and virtual reality. The investment of Micron in Volocopter bring into line with their view of the critical role that memory and storage solutions play allowing the innovation capabilities required for edge computing and autonomous vehicles.

The German urban air mobility market is segmented on the basis of component and operation. Based on the component, the market is further segmented into infrastructure and platform. The infrastructure segment is further segmented into charging stations, traffic management, and others whereas, the platform segment is further classified into air taxi, personal air vehicle, air ambulance, and others. The platform segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global urban air mobility market. There are various companies such as Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., Safran S.A., Neva Aerospace Ltd., Lillium GmbH, Volocopter GmbH, and others, which are operating in the German market and generating a significant amount of revenue.

Market Segmentation

Germany Urban Air Mobility Market by Component

Infrastructure

Platform

Germany Urban Air Mobility Market by Operation

Piloted

Autonomous

Company Profiles

Airbus SE

Bell Textron, Inc.

EHang

Embraer SA

Honeywell International, Inc.

Neva Aerospace, Ltd.

Safran S.A.

Lilium GmbH

Thales Group

Volocopter GmbH

