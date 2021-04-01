Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. The global shoulder-fired weapons market has witnessed high growth in recent years due to increased defense spending, increased demand for portable anti-tank weapons, and increased demand for lightweight guided weapons. However, technology transfer, sales restrictions, and traumatic brain injury caused by the use of shoulder launchers are expected to hinder market growth to some extent.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Technology

Guided

Unguided

By Assembly Type

Projectile

Launcher

By Range

Short

Medium

Long

Company Profile

Saab AB

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems

Raytheon Technologies Corporatiom

General Dynamics Corporation

MBDA

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market

The market share of the global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market Report

What was the Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 5% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Shoulder Fired Anti-Tank Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

