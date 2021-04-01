Potassium Tetrafluoroborate Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Potassium Tetrafluoroborate Market size crossed USD 245 million in 2019 and expects consumption of over 110 kilo tons by 2027.

The global potassium tetrafluoroborate market is expected to witness growth over the growing demand for machining and metal processing in various industrial sectors like automotive. Potassium tetrafluoroborate finds extensive use in the making of aluminum boron alloy. It is used as an additive. High boron concentration content aluminum is synthesized through reaction of the product itself. This process betters molten alloy’s fluidity, which drives the demand of the product.

Global Potassium Tetrafluoroborate Market Segmentation:

By Application

Metal Processing

Fluxing Agent

Abrasives

Soldering Agent

Others

List of Players Operating in Potassium Tetrafluoroborate Market include:

Harshil Industries

Morita Chemical Industries

Madras Fluorine Ltd., S.B.

American Elements

AMG Aluminum

Hunan Merits New Materials Co. Ltd.

Stella Chemifa Corporation

Solvay S.A.

