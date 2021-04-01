Dimethyl Ether Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Global Dimethyl Ether Market size was estimated at 3,565.89 kilo tons in 2020 and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Dimethyl ether (DME), also known as methoxy methane, is a colorless and odorless gas. It has low boiling point and is generated from various raw materials such as natural gas, methanol, coal, and biomass. DME is a substitute of energy fuels, as it has no sulfur content. It has a variety of applications in numerous segments. It is used in the chemical and petrochemical industries as a solvent.

Market Segments:

By Raw Material:

Methanol

Coal

Natural Gas

Bio-Based

Others

By Application:

Fuel

Aerosol Propellent

LPG Blending

Chemical Feedstock

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Power Generation

Cosmetics

Others

Major Players

KOREA GAS CORPORATION

Zagros Petrochemical Company

Jiutai Energy Group

Mitsubishi Corporation

Nouryon

