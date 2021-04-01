Devops Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Devops Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 22% during 2021-2027. As the basis for DevOps, continuous integration ensures that individual developers’ code doesn’t deviate too much from the work of the development team. This method continuously merges the source code updates from all developers in the group into the integration server.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Service Type

Monitoring & Performance Management

Lifecycle Management

Analytics

Delivery & Operations Management

Testing & Development

By End User

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Company Profiles

Google

Oracle

CA Technologies

IBM

Atlassian

Red Hat

Micro Focus

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

