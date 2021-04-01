Out Of Band Authentication Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global out of band authentication market was valued at USD 443.81 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 846.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period 2021 – 2027.

Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a verification technique that uses two different networks operating at the same time. This type of sophisticated authentication system is used to provide additional protection against unauthorized access and verification and prevent fraud and hacking. Effectively blocks various kinds of hacking and identifies theft in online banking. Multi-factor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, mobile phones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method consists of a mobile phone-based OOB authentication token including backup currency, SMS and hardware OOB authentication tokens.

Based on Components, the Out of Band Authentication Market has been segmented as follows:

Solutions

Hardware Solutions

Software Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Training and Education

Consulting

Audit and Reporting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Based on Authentication Channels, the Market has been segmented as follows:

SMS

Email

Push Notification

Voice

Token-Based

Others (Facial recognition, palm recognition, and IRIS-based authentication)

Based on Organization Sizes, the Out of Band Authentication Market has been segmented as follows:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Key Market Players

CA Technologies

CensorNet Ltd.

Deepnet Security

Early Warning Services LLC

Gemalto NV

SecurEnvoy Ltd.

StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Out Of Band Authentication industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Out Of Band Authentication Market Report



1. What was the Out Of Band Authentication Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Out Of Band Authentication Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Out Of Band Authentication Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Out Of Band Authentication market.

• The market share of the global Out Of Band Authentication market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Out Of Band Authentication market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Out Of Band Authentication market.

