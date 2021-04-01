Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

The outdoor Wi-Fi market has registered a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Wireless communication plays an important role in a connection-based digital transformation architecture. Customers and solution providers rely on wireless to meet the growing demands for connecting mobile, remote and rotating assets, as well as data inaccessible from a growing number of connected sensors and devices. Industrial and outdoor wireless access points (WAPs) allow Wi-Fi client devices to connect to wired (usually Ethernet, industrial networks).

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market is available at : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/outdoor-wi-fi-market/50510/

Outdoor Wi Fi Market Segmentation

By Type

Municipality Networks

Outdoor Hotspots

Private Networks

By Application

Public Facilities

Commercial facilities

Global Wi-Fi Market: Competition Landscape

The major companies involved in the market of global Wi-Fi are Aerohive Networks, Airspan Networks Inc., Aclatel-Lucent, Alvarion, Aruba Networks, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corporation, Enterasys Networks, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Development Company, Juniper Networks, Lever Technology Group Plc., Meru Networks, Motorola Solutions Inc., Netcomm Wireless Limited, Netgear, Nokia Siemens Network, Ruckus Wireless, and Xirrus Inc.

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Outdoor Wi-Fi industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Report



1. What was the Outdoor Wi-Fi Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Outdoor Wi-Fi Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Outdoor Wi-Fi Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market.

• The market share of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market.

About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404