Outdoor Power Equipment Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The global outdoor power equipment market was valued at USD 22.32 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Outdoor power equipment is used for both commercial and residential use. Outdoor power equipment is used by commercial end users including landscape service providers, lawn and tree care providers. Residential end users include homeowners and DIY enthusiasts.

Market Segments:

By Equipment Type

Lawn Mowers

Blowers

Tillers and Cultivators

Chainsaws

Trimmers

Hedge Trimmers

Sprayers

Mist Dusters

Others

By Power Source

Electric-Powered

Fuel-Powered

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Company Profiles

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Ariens Company

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

MTD Products Inc.

STIGA S.p.A.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Outdoor Power Equipment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Outdoor Power Equipment Market Report



1. What was the Outdoor Power Equipment Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Outdoor Power Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Outdoor Power Equipment Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Outdoor Power Equipment market.

• The market share of the global Outdoor Power Equipment market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Outdoor Power Equipment market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Outdoor Power Equipment market.

