Outdoor LED Lighting Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global outdoor lighting market was valued at $10.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2021–2027).

The light source integrated into the outdoor is called the outdoor lighting market. These are the lights of bridges, gardens, streets, parks, tunnels and stadium highways, bridges, parking lots. These lights are further classified into types of lighting such as high-intensity discharge lamps (HID), light-emitting diode lamps (LED) and plasma lamps. They drive the growth of the global outdoor lighting market with products used to save energy, develop efficiency and reduce enormous energy costs. LED lighting provides users with flexibility, brighter lighting, energy efficiency, durability and long life. Recent reports show that more cities are using outdoor LED lighting as security.

Market Segments:

By Installation Type:

New

Retrofit

By Wattage Type:

Less than 50W

Between 50W and 150W

More than 150W

By End-use Application:

Highways & Roadways

Architectural

Public Places

Others

Major Players

The major players operating in the market are Phillips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), and Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.), among others.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Outdoor LED Lighting industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Outdoor LED Lighting Market Report



1. What was the Outdoor LED Lighting Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Outdoor LED Lighting Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Outdoor LED Lighting Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Outdoor LED Lighting market.

• The market share of the global Outdoor LED Lighting market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Outdoor LED Lighting market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Outdoor LED Lighting market.

