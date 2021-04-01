Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The Global Off-The-Road (OTR) Tires market accounted for $5.51 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

OTR tires refer to a category of tires known as off-road tires that are used to provide more traction on unpaved surfaces such as loose dirt, mud, sand or gravel. These tires are usually radial with a thick deep tread and are designed for use in both on-road and off-road vehicles. Heavy-duty equipment and vehicles are used to demand OTR tires that can operate in harsh conditions without sacrificing safety, quality or performance. OTR tires are suitable for a variety of industrial equipment including aircraft towing vehicles, articulated dump trucks, container handlers, container handler reach stackers, gantry cranes, graders, loaders, mobile cranes, pavers, rigid frame haul trucks, rubber tire dozers, rubber tires. Was used. Gantry cranes, scrapers, special purpose vehicles, straddle carriers, etc.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market is available at : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/off-the-road-otr-tire-market/50499/



Market Segments:

By Product Type: Wheeled, Rubber tyres

By Construction type: Bias tyre, belted bias tyre, radial

By Rim size: <24.9inch, 25.1 inch – 49.9 inch, 50.1 inch – 63.0 inch

By Process: Pre cure, Mold cure

By End user: Construction, Mining, Industrial equipment, agriculture trucks

Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market: Competition Landscape

Bridgestone Corporation MICHELIN

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Continental AG

YOKOHAMA Rubber CO. Ltd.

Sumitomo Tires

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Nokian Tyres

China Rubber Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd

Prometeon Tyre Group S.R.L.

BKT Tire



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market Report



1. What was the Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire market.

• The market share of the global Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire market.

About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404