Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Forecast – 2027

The Over-the-Air (OTA) testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period (2021 – 2027).

Over the air (OTA) testing is a technique used to consider the antenna and receiver performance of wireless devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and Internet of Things (IoT). The efficiency of a wireless device directly depends on the performance of the antenna and receiver. The basis of the OTA is driven by the Internet Association (CTIA) and cellular communications, and has been endorsed by many standard carriers, organizations and industry organizations. OTA testing is performed to ensure that the device’s performance is in line with industry standards and to facilitate receiver and antenna performance evaluation. In addition, receiver and antenna performance is very important for the efficient operation of wireless devices.

Over-the-air Testing Key Market Segments:

By technology

Cellular

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

By industry vertical

Aerospace & defense

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Logistics & transportation

Healthcare

By application

Home automation

Mobile payment system

Utilities management system

Traffic control system

Others

Major Players

Intertek Group plc

Bureau Veritas S. A.

Anritsu Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Report



1. What was the Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market.

• The market share of the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market.

