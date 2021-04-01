US Biological Data Visualization Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The US biological data visualization market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The significant availability of biobanks in the country further raises the demand for biological data visualization tools in the country. The US has a wide number of biobanks such as Biobank Core Facility Phoenix, Institutional Biorepository Core New York, Houston Methodist Research Institute Biorepository Houston, and so on.

These large-scale sample repositories have been developed to collect, analyze and store phenotypic and genetic information based on representative biological samples. Additionally, there are various virtual biobanks to assist investigators to locate biospecimens for testing and analyzing data from multiple biobanks in dispersed locations by using a web portal and software.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively are considering leveraging the cloud platforms offered by the cloud service providers for the analysis of huge data sets generated at the different stages of the drug development lifecycle ranging from the drug discovery process to the commercialization and marketing of the prepared drug.

The increasing R&D spending by Lifescience and pharma companies are promoting researches related to gene editing, microbiome testing, and biological sampling among others. A large amount of data is generated during this type of researches which is required to be analyzed insight-fully by segregating the datasets which the researchers to remain competitive among their competitors. The launch of innovative solutions to perform research and commercialization activities of pharma and biotech companies is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

US Biological Data Visualization Market – Segmentation

By Technology

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Microscopy

Sequencing

Others (X-ray Crystallography)

By Application

Genomic Analysis

Cell Biology

Molecular and Structural Analysis

Others (Alignments, Phylogeny)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

Bruker Corp.

Clarivate Analytics

Danaher Corp.

Media Cybernetics, Inc.

Molecular Devices, LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

