Sinuscope Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

A Sinuscope is essentially a medical device, a device provided with a high-resolution optical scope used to study the body’s nasal and sinus passages. Often used in otolaryngology hospitals and specialized clinics. Most Sinuscopes are typically designed with robust ranges designed using superior fiber optic lens technology.

Some of the major key players in the sinuscope market include AMD Global Telemedicine, GAES, Olympus America, asap endoscopic products, XION GmbH, LocaMed, Optim, MedServ, KARL STORZ, Entermed, Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH, Easmed, Beijing Hamamatsu, Basda and others.



By Key Product Type:

7mm sinuscopes

0mm sinuscopes

Others

By End Users:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Others



