Oryzenin Market : Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

Oryzenin Market was valued at USD 130.23 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 350.26 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 to 2027.

Gluterine, found in rice, is known as orygenin, a major protein present in rice. Oryzenin is derived from rice flour and rice grains by ultrasonic treatment. Oryzenin is an alternative for those looking for a non-allergen and lactose-free source of protein. Oryzenin is a better substitute because it doesn’t cause disorders like celiac disease. Oryzenin does not cause any digestive-related diseases.

Global Oryzenin Market Segmentation:

On the Basis of Product Type:

Isolates

Concentrates

Others (Hydrolysates and Ion Exchange)

On the Basis of Function:

Emulsifying

Texturizing

Gelling

Foaming

Others (Solubility, Water Binding, and Viscosity)

On the Basis of Form:

Dry

Liquid

Key Market Competitors: Global Oryzenin Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the oryzenin market are Ribus, Inc.; Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.,Ltd; Axiom Foods, Inc.; Golden Grain Group Limited; AIDP Inc; The Green Labs LLC; BENEO; RiceBran Technologies; Kerry Group and Beike Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Oryzenin industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Oryzenin Market Report



1. What was the Oryzenin Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Oryzenin Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Oryzenin Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Oryzenin market.

• The market share of the global Oryzenin market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Oryzenin market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Oryzenin market.

