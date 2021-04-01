North American Capnography Devices Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The North American capnography devices market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). One of the major factors that propel the market growth in the region is the growing demand for point-of-care capnography devices in the ambulatory surgical center in emergency operations in the region.

Capnography has been widely adopted as a standard for monitoring during transport of critically ill patients, in part due to the increased risk of extubation during patient movement and also due to the problems with other methods of diagnosing tube placement in dark noisy, dark, and unacceptable surround.

Moreover, the growing prevalence of cardiac attack in the US and Canada further projected to propels the demand for point-of-care devices in the region that further contribute to the market growth. As per the WHO, the incidence & prevalence rate of a heart attack is the highest in North America which is the cause of 0.7 million mortalities every year.

Moreover, the growing expenditure on cardiac care in the US and Canada further propels the demand for critical care capnography devices in the region. The rising number of CHD, CVD stroke, and other heart diseases coupled with the demand for hybrid operating rooms are other factors that influence the growth of the capnography devices industry in North America.

North American Capnography Devices Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Handheld

Standalone

Multiparameter

Others (Conventional)

By Application

Respiratory Disease

Cardiology

Trauma and Emergency

Other (Critical Care)

By End-User

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Caretaker, LLC

Criticare Systems Inc.

EDAN Instruments, Inc.

Infinium Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic PLC

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Zoe Medical, Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

