North American Capnography Devices Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The North American capnography devices market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). One of the major factors that propel the market growth in the region is the growing demand for point-of-care capnography devices in the ambulatory surgical center in emergency operations in the region.
To Request a Sample of our Report on North American Capnography Devices Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-capnography-devices-market
Capnography has been widely adopted as a standard for monitoring during transport of critically ill patients, in part due to the increased risk of extubation during patient movement and also due to the problems with other methods of diagnosing tube placement in dark noisy, dark, and unacceptable surround.
Moreover, the growing prevalence of cardiac attack in the US and Canada further projected to propels the demand for point-of-care devices in the region that further contribute to the market growth. As per the WHO, the incidence & prevalence rate of a heart attack is the highest in North America which is the cause of 0.7 million mortalities every year.
Moreover, the growing expenditure on cardiac care in the US and Canada further propels the demand for critical care capnography devices in the region. The rising number of CHD, CVD stroke, and other heart diseases coupled with the demand for hybrid operating rooms are other factors that influence the growth of the capnography devices industry in North America.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
A full Report of North American Capnography Devices Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-capnography-devices-market
North American Capnography Devices Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Handheld
- Standalone
- Multiparameter
- Others (Conventional)
By Application
- Respiratory Disease
- Cardiology
- Trauma and Emergency
- Other (Critical Care)
By End-User
- Hospital & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Geography
- US
- Canada
Company Profiles
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Caretaker, LLC
- Criticare Systems Inc.
- EDAN Instruments, Inc.
- Infinium Medical
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Masimo Corp.
- Medtronic PLC
- Nonin Medical, Inc.
- Welch Allyn, Inc.
- Zoe Medical, Inc.
- ZOLL Medical Corp.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-capnography-devices-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404