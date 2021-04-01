European Capnography Devices Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The European capnography devices market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven by the growing CVDs in the various countries including UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Heart diseases are fatal, and they are responsible for almost 50% of the total fatalities that occur every year in Europe, which is a major concern for the government.

To Request a Sample of our Report on European Capnography Devices Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-capnography-devices-market

The healthcare spending of Europe is considerable and creating huge scope for the capnography devices market. In 2019, the EU spent 10% of its GDP on the healthcare of citizens which includes reimbursements on various diseases however, various heart procedures are not be fully reimbursed by the government.

Europe has stringent regulations & certification procedures to ensure patient’s safety and traceability of medical devices such as capnography devices and other critical heart surgeries. In Europe, all medical drugs and devices are strictly monitored by the European regulatory authorities, and harmful products are removed from the market immediately.

All the capnography devices that are either implanted into the human body or support externally are carefully tested regularly to avoid any harm to the patients. Moreover, the growing number of cardiac surgeries in the region coupled with government standards related to patient safety during surgical procedures further encourages the adoption of capnography devices in the region.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of European Capnography Devices Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-capnography-devices-market

European Capnography Devices Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Handheld

Standalone

Multiparameter

Others (Conventional)

By Application

Respiratory Disease

Cardiology

Trauma and Emergency

Other (Critical Care)

By End-User

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Diamedica UK Ltd.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

MEDACX Ltd.

Smiths Group plc

Zoe Medical, Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-capnography-devices-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404