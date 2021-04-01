Asia-Pacific Cell Counting Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific cell counting market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for cell counting in Asia-Pacific is mainly driven due to a significant number of cancer cases coupled with growing stem cell therapy in various countries such as China, Japan, India, and others. Stem cell therapy is a promising method for treating patients with a wide range of diseases and injuries.

Increasing government funding of scientific research has promoted rapid developments in stem-cell research in China. For instance, in 2012, the Chinese government and UK government have taken a program regarding stem cell research, called UK-China Stem Cell Partnership Initiative.

Moreover, the Medical Research Council (MRC) of the UK and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) invited proposals to the UK-China Stem Cell Partnership Initiative from various research teams of the UK and China. The initiative is aimed at providing funding for collaborative research projects that are primarily focused on basic and pre-clinical research of relevance to the longer-term development of stem cell-based therapies for human diseases and disorders. The initiative demonstrated the intensive focus and breadth of stem cell research in both countries.

Moreover, according to the National Institute of Health, China has been able to establish around 100 stem cell banks; 10 stem cell drugs are currently in the approval process, and more than 400 stem cell-based clinical trials are registered in the country in 2017. Therefore these initiatives towards stem cell therapy further provide ample opportunity to the cell counting industry.

Asia-Pacific Cell Counting Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

By Application

Medical Applications

Research

Industrial

By End-User

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology companies

Research Institutes and CRO

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Inc.

Danahar Corp.

Luminex Corp.

Logos Biosystems, Inc.

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC

Olympus Corp.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

