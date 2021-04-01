Asia-Pacific Capnography Devices Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific capnography devices market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The region provides significant opportunities for growth of the capnography devices as the demand for cardiac surgeries is continuously increasing in emerging economies such as India and China due to increasing cardiovascular disorders.

China is the second-largest global economy and has the largest population globally (1.4 billion), followed by India (1.3 billion) in 2019. According to the UN, in India, there has been substantial increase in CHD prevalence over the last 60 years, from 1% to 9%-10% in urban populations and <1% to 4%-6% in rural populations. Using more stringent criteria (clinical ± Q waves), the prevalence varies from 1%-2% in rural populations and 2%-4% in urban populations.

Moreover, China is the most populous country and there are massive numbers of heart patients creating huge demand for cardiac catheters for the diagnosis and treatment of CVD. The factors responsible for heart diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, excessive consumption of alcohol, cholesterol and smoking are also growing across the region.

According to WHO, CVD causes one third of the total fatalities in China and the cases is projected to get doubled by 2020. AHA estimated that CVD patients increase by 23% from 2010 to 2030 and there will be more than 7.7 million fatalities because of CVD. Therefore, the growing number CVD further raises the cardiac surgeries in the region that further raises he demand of capnography devices in the region.

Asia-Pacific Capnography Devices Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

· Handheld

· Standalone

· Multiparameter

· Others (Conventional)

By Application

· Respiratory Disease

· Cardiology

· Trauma and Emergency

· Other (Critical Care)

By End-User

· Hospital & Clinics

· Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

· China

· India

· Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

· Becton, Dickinson and Co.

· Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

· Koninklijke Philips N.V.

· Medtronic PLC

· MEDACX Ltd.

· Nihon Kohden Corp.

· Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

· Smiths Group plc

· Woodley Equipment Co. Ltd.

· ZOLL Medical Corp.

