Global Thermoplastics Market 2020 Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

The global thermoplastics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7.0% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Rising applications of thermoplastics in the transportation industry is one of the major factors accelerating the demand for thermoplastics. Plastic materials are utilized for a comprehensive range of transportation applications such as light diffusers, glazing, interior wall panels, headliners, and partitions. Thermoplastics provide several benefits over fiberglass, metals, and wood including superior durability, aesthetics, and sound insulating properties. These are also very lightweight, which contributes to increased fuel efficiency. Thermoplastic supports in the manufacturing of various components of automotive, coaches in rails and heavy vehicles. The strength-to-weight ratio of thermoplastics is higher when observed with steel and aluminium.

In the transportation industry, the automotive industry requires to follow strict rules and regulations related to fuel efficiency along with the reduction in weight of vehicles. Thermoplastics are designed to meet such requirements as these materials are considered weightless which aid in reducing the weight of the car that results in better fuel efficiency. Thermoplastic materials are utilised in rails for the development of interior and exterior applications to decrease the weight of rail carriers. Composites materials are utilised more in high-performance vehicle components along with materials in racing that includes roof components, components related to appearance and roof, front end and door modules. Apart from these, the rising shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to offer an opportunity for the adoption of thermoplastics to increase the lightweight property of the vehicle.

Global Thermoplastics Market-Segmentation

By Product

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others

By Application

Packaging

Building and Construction

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Automobiles

Others

Global Thermoplastics Market-Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

