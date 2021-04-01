Global Medical Lifting Sling Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

The global medical lifting sling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11.0% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market growth is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of the disabled population, government policies promoting the use of lifting slings, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, among others. The medical lifting sling is used when assistance is required for aged and disabled patients in a physical, mental or even a medical manner. Further, medical lifting slings are available based on the size or weight of patients along with patients having low mobility.

As per the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2020, 1 billion people or 15% of the world’s population, are having some form of disability. The disabled population is more prevalent in developing countries. An estimated One-fifth of the global total population or between 110 million and 190 million population are experiencing disabilities. This, in turn, is boosting the adoption of medical lifting slings for the disabled population as they are used to hold patients while they are connected to lifts. The requirement of medical lifting slings depends on the patients’ condition. To use the equipment easily and properly, it is important that the patient understands and follows the instruction correctly.

However, if the patients do not understand instructions, it could become difficult to manage the equipment for usage. To address this problem, hospitals are focusing on mobility programs and policies that support the adoption of patients’ lifting equipment for inpatients units. Nurses and nursing care assistants use this equipment in order to avoid any problem in assisting the patients in hospitals.

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market Report Segment

By Product

Bariatric Slings

Toileting Slings

Hammock Slings

Universal Slings

Standing Slings

Seating Slings

By Material

Mesh Slings

Padded Slings

Canvas Slings

Nylon Slings

Other Slings

By Type

Disposable Sling

Reusable Sling

By End-User

Homecare Sling

Hospitals Sling

Elderly Facilities Sling

Global Medical Lifting Sling Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

