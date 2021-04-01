Global Medical Lifting Sling Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

The global medical lifting sling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11.0% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market growth is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of the disabled population, government policies promoting the use of lifting slings, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, among others. The medical lifting sling is used when assistance is required for aged and disabled patients in a physical, mental or even a medical manner. Further, medical lifting slings are available based on the size or weight of patients along with patients having low mobility.
As per the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2020, 1 billion people or 15% of the world’s population, are having some form of disability. The disabled population is more prevalent in developing countries. An estimated One-fifth of the global total population or between 110 million and 190 million population are experiencing disabilities. This, in turn, is boosting the adoption of medical lifting slings for the disabled population as they are used to hold patients while they are connected to lifts. The requirement of medical lifting slings depends on the patients’ condition. To use the equipment easily and properly, it is important that the patient understands and follows the instruction correctly.
However, if the patients do not understand instructions, it could become difficult to manage the equipment for usage. To address this problem, hospitals are focusing on mobility programs and policies that support the adoption of patients’ lifting equipment for inpatients units. Nurses and nursing care assistants use this equipment in order to avoid any problem in assisting the patients in hospitals.
Global Medical Lifting Sling Market Report Segment
By Product
- Bariatric Slings
- Toileting Slings
- Hammock Slings
- Universal Slings
- Standing Slings
- Seating Slings
By Material
- Mesh Slings
- Padded Slings
- Canvas Slings
- Nylon Slings
- Other Slings
By Type
- Disposable Sling
- Reusable Sling
By End-User
- Homecare Sling
- Hospitals Sling
- Elderly Facilities Sling
Global Medical Lifting Sling Market Report Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
