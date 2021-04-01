Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global IoT market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key factor to drive the market growth is the mergers and acquisition of the top players of IoT sector and increase in the adoption of IoT devices. According to IoT analytics, in 2020 there were around 11.7 billion IoT device connections, which is much more than 9.5 billion in 2019. By 2025, it is estimated to around 30 billion IoT connections, which is almost 4 IoT devices per person on average globally.

Further, in October 2020, Cognizant has acquired Bright Wolf, a privately held technology services provider operating in the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution. This acquisition is done the accelerating the growth of the IIoT services. In addition, the bright wolf’s experience in production IIoT deployments and cognizant experience in foundational IIoT technologies has increased the company’s client resiliency, competitive advantage, and operational efficiency.

Further, in June 2020, Microsoft announced the acquisition of CyberX, a security start-up that focuses especially on stopping, detecting, and predicting security breaches on IoT networks and additionally the networks of large industrial organizations. The deal was completed for $ 165 million. This acquisition is done to increase the security in the Azure IoT business of Microsoft Corp. Thus, the rise in the adoption of IoT device connections and the companies initiative regarding collaboration for the IoT sector is to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Infrastructure and By End-User

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Amazon Web Service, ARM Holding PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Inc, Google Inc, and others.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report Segment

By Infrastructure

Platform

Mobile Networks and Access Technologies

Cloud Solutions/Storage and Processing

Analytics

Security

By Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Transportation

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Government & Defense

Residential

Others

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

