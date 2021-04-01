Organic Rice Protein Market Industry Share, Size: 2021 Market Research with Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast – 2027

Organic Rice Protein Market size was valued at over USD 35 million in 2019 and is forecast to surpass USD 105 million by 2027, at more than 18% CAGR.

Rice is an important major grain consumed worldwide. Organic Rice Protein is a protein derived from organic rice that is high in methionine and cystine. Because grown rice is free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), organic rice protein powder does not contain any kind of toxins and allergens. Organic rice protein is very rich in amino acids essential for the formation of the body’s muscles, immune system and body tissues. It also supplements amino acids that are not synthesized in the body and must be consumed as a dietary supply.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Organic Rice Protein Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/organic-rice-protein-market/50484/

Market Segments:

By Type : Isolates, Concentrates, and Others

By Form : Dry, Liquid

By Application : Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogues & Extenders, Dairy Alternatives, and Others

By Function : Emulsifying, Texturing, Gelling, Foaming

Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global urease market are NewGen Direct Ltd, Axiom Foods, Inc., Hill Pharma, Inc., AIDP Inc, RiceBran Technologies, Golden Grain Group Limited etc.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Organic Rice Protein industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Organic Rice Protein Market Report



1. What was the Organic Rice Protein Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Organic Rice Protein Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Organic Rice Protein Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Organic Rice Protein market.

• The market share of the global Organic Rice Protein market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Organic Rice Protein market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Organic Rice Protein market.

About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404