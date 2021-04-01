Organic Pea Protein Market: Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast – 2027

The global organic pea protein market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2027.

Peas are round-shaped green seeds that are eaten as vegetables or legumes. Peas are known as a bioavailable source of protein. Organic pea protein is made from yellow peas grown in North America. It is gluten-free, hypoallergenic, and a vegan/vegan protein source. Organic pea protein is well digestible and can be replaced with animal protein powder. Organic Pea Protein provides a complete amino acid profile containing all essential amino acids, making it a comprehensive source of protein.

Market Segments:

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

By Application

Meat extenders & analogs

Snacks & bakery products

Nutritional supplements

Beverages

Other applications

MARKET PLAYERS

AIDP, Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc.

Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.,Ltd

Farbest Br and s

Phyto Therapy Pty Ltd

Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology Co., Ltd

The Green Labs LLC

The Scoular Company

World Food Processing, L.L.C.



