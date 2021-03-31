Service Delivery Automation Market- Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Service Delivery Automation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 25% during 2021-2027. Service Delivery Automation (SDA) is a generic concept in which a set of human actions is automated by technology in a business or IT process. SDA is essentially a feature that complements legacy technologies with automated technologies that can simplify legitimate business cases and minimize disruptions.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT, Telecommunication & Media

Travel, Hospitality & Transportation

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing & Logistics

Others

By Type

IT Process Automation

Business Process Automation

Company Profile

IBM Corporation

UiPath, Inc.

IPsoft, Inc.

Blue Prism

Xerox Corporation

NICE Systems, Inc.

Celaton Ltd.

