Organic Electronics Market 2021 Trends, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The global organic electronic market size is expected to reach from $46.12 billion in 2019 to $159.11 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21% from 2021 to 2027.

Organic Electronics is a field of electronics that deals with materials science related to the design, formulation, synthesis, and application of organic polymers and molecules that exhibit electronic properties such as thermal stability, conductivity, and flexibility. Organic electrons are made by synthesizing polymers, also known as plastic electrons or polymer electrons. Organic electrons are environmentally friendly in nature and provide better resource utilization. Organic electrons are manufactured using a variety of materials, including polymers, carbon-based molecular structures, nanotubes, hybrid materials, and graphene. The most common application of organic materials is organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs), which are widely used in smartphones.

The Market Segmentation

By Application

Organic light-emitting diode lighting,

Solar batteries

Displays,

Memory devices

Photovoltaic cells, and others.

By Materials

Conductors

Dielectric

Luminescent materials

Electrochromic materials

By Components

Active components

Passive components.

Some of the major players in organic electronics market include

AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer MaterialScience AG (Germany), DuPont or E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), LG Display (South Korea), Merck KGaA (Germany), Novaled GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips) (The Netherlands), Samsung Display (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), Universal Display Corporation (U.S).



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Organic Electronics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Organic Electronics Market Report



1. What was the Organic Electronics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Organic Electronics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Organic Electronics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Organic Electronics market.

• The market share of the global Organic Electronics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Organic Electronics market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Organic Electronics market.

