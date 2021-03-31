Industrial Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Industrial Analytics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 16.3% during 2021-2027. Industry analysis helps business users access industry data and perform queries to generate insights. It provides business users with easy-to-use data exploration, data preparation, appropriate analysis, and data visualization tools and techniques.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Component

Software

Service

By Software

Operational analytics

Risk analytics

Financial analytics

Marketing analytics

Customer analytics

Workforce analytics

By Service

Managed services

Professional services

By Analytics Type

Descriptive

Diagnostic

Predictive

Prescriptive

By Organization size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises

