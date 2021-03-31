Global Wine Market 2019-2025 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

The global wine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The wine industry valued at $157.6 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $201.2 billion in 2025. Health benefits and premiumization of wine products along with innovation in flavor and more advanced distribution networks across the globe are the major factors that drive the growth of the global wine market. The wine contains antioxidants that, when consumed, fight with free radicals to avoid diseases such as cancer. Additionally, the growing demand in emerging economies such as China and India are also contributing to the global wine market.

According to the Wine Institute of the US, the consumption of wine has been increased over the past 4 years from 919 million gallons in 2015 to 966 million gallons in 2018. However, the consumption of wine per individual has not seen a sharp increase. In 2015, the wine consumption per individual was 2.86 gallons and in 2018 the wine consumption per individual was 2.95 gallons. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, wine holds 28% of share (in terms of volume) in the overall alcoholic beverage consumption across the globe. Barefoot, Concha Toro, Gallo, Changyu, Yello Tail, Sutter Home, Robert Mondavi, hardy’s, Beringer, and Great Wall among others are the major wine brands across the globe.

Global Wine Market Segmentation

By Type

· Still Wine

· Sparkling Wine

· Dessert Wine

· Fortified Wine

By Distribution Channel

· Online

· Offline

Regional Analysis

North America

· United States

· Canada

Europe

· UK

· Germany

· Spain

· France

· Italy

· Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

· India

· China

· Japan

· Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

· Accolade Wines

· Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

· Bronco Wine Co.

· Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Pvt. Ltd.

· Carlsberg Breweries A/S

· China Resources Snow Breweries

· Constellation Brands Inc.

· Craft Brew Alliance

· DGB (Pty) Ltd.

· Diageo PLC

· Halewood International, Ltd.

· Heineken Holding N.V.

· Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

· Molson Coors Brewing Co.

· SABMiller PLC

· Suntory Holdings, Ltd.

· Thai Beverage PLC

· The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

· The Wine Group, Inc.

· Treasury Wine Estates

· Tsingtao Beer (H.K.) Trading Co., Ltd.

· United Breweries, Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

