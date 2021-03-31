European Wine Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025

The European wine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The wine industry valued at $50.4 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $65.1 billion in 2025. Alcoholic beverages are among the most traded sectors in the European Union. As per FoodDrinkEurope, in 2017, the European Union countries exported drinks (including spirit, wine, beer, mineral water & soft drinks) of worth more than $34 billion, out of which around $12 billion comprises of spirits, $3.8 billion comprises of wine and $12.6 billion of beer with a growth of 5%, 12%, and -2% respectively YoY. Total imports related to drinks were near to $6.6 billion mostly comprises of wine and spirits. Wine import rate has been reduced by 1% YoY in 2017.

As per the WHO, Wine consumption is highest in France with around 59% in 2016 of the total consumption followed by spirit and beer respectively. The excise duty is implemented on beer, wine, and spirit. The minimum age to drink alcoholic beverages is 18 years. Around 24.7% of the people were abstainers in the country in 2016 with 9.8% lifetime abstainers whereas 14.8% had not to drink an alcoholic beverage from the last 12 months.

European Wine Market Segmentation

By Type

· Still Wine

· Sparkling Wine

· Dessert Wine

· Fortified Wine

By Distribution Channel

· Online

· Offline

Regional Analysis

· UK

· Germany

· France

· Italy

· Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

· Bacardi, Ltd.

· Carlsberg Breweries A/S

· Constellation Brands, Inc.

· DGB (Pty). Ltd.

· Diageo PLC

· Halewood International, Ltd.

· Heineken Holding N.V.

· Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

· Molson Coors Brewing Co.

· Pernod Ricard SA

· SABMiller PLC

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

