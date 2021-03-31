Opportunity Assessment Waste Management In Us Cities Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Opportunity Assessment of Waste Management in US Cities are expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2019 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period.

Population explosions combined with improved lifestyles increase solid waste generation in urban and rural areas. In American cities, there is a distinct difference between urban and rural solid waste. However, the gap between the two is closing due to increased urbanization, rapid adoption of the concept of use and throw’, and equally rapid communication. Solid waste in rural areas is close to biodegradable, while waste in urban areas contains more non-biodegradable components such as plastics and packaging materials.

Based on Cities, the waste management market report covers the following cities in the US:

Los Angeles

Boston

Philadelphia

San Diego

Seattle

Waste Management in US Cities

Waste Management – Current Status

Key Initiatives

Waste Management goals

Market Dynamics

Key Market Players

Major vendors offering Opportunity Assessment of Waste Management in US Cities include Bigbelly, Inc. (US), Compology (US), OnePlus Systems (US), Ecube Labs (South Korea), Waste Management Inc. (US), Republic Services Inc. (US), Covanta Holding Corporation (US), Recology (US), Athens Services (US), and Bin-e (Poland).



