European Hazardous Waste Management Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

European hazardous waste management market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Europe is considered as one of the major regions in the global hazardous waste management market. The major factors attributing to the hazardous waste in the European countries include chemical waste, medical waste, e-waste, waste from mining and quarrying sector, household sector and various other sources. Due to growth in the recycling activities and government regulations in European countries, awareness about hazardous waste is increasing at a considerable rate.

Plastic is a hazardous substance to humans, animals, and the environment. With the increase in production, the requirement for disposing of the plastic waste also increases, thus, supporting the hazardous waste management market in the region. Additionally, Europe is home to various electronic products which as a result generate a huge amount of e-waste in European countries. According to the UNU (United Nations University), Europe is the second largest region for e-waste generation with the value of 16.6 kg per inhabitant per year.

European hazardous waste management market is segmented on the basis of service type and waste type. Based on the service type, the market is segmented into transportation & storage, recycling service, waste treatment and disposal service. Based on the waste type, the market is segmented into biomedical waste, industrial waste, domestic waste, and others.

European Hazardous Waste Management Market Segmentation

By Service Type

Transportation & Storage

Recycling Service

Waste Treatment and Disposal Service

By Waste Type

Biomedical Waste

Industrial Waste

Domestic Waste

Others

Regional Analysis

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Chloros Environmental

Remondis SE& Co. KG

SUEZ SA

Tradebe

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Wastecare Ltd.

Stericycle, Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A

Covanta Holding Corp.

