Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market size was valued at $43.29 billion in 2019, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2027.

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) is a form of vertical or horizontal business process that is provided based on a cloud service model. These cloud services are made up of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) and are therefore dependent on the related services. Increasing demand for productivity, lower operating costs, and innovation has led many companies to integrate business and technology solutions through increased automation. Business Process as a Service (BaaS) offers many benefits such as increased productivity, process optimization, shorter cycle times, reduced costs, and access to global best practices. Here are some of the factors that influence your organization’s adoption of this technology to improve business growth.

Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Key Segments:

By Application

HR Service

Finance & Accounting Service

Analytics

Supply Chain Management

Digital Asset Management

Others (OMaaS and Managed Marketing Service)

By Deployment Model

Private

Public

Hybrid

Key Market Players

Accenture

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Capgemini

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market Report



1. What was the Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market.

• The market share of the global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market.

