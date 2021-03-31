Self-Service BI Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Self-Service BI Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. Financial institutions like banks are constantly looking for technological ways to make their existing workforce more efficient. Self-service BI tools provide technology-based processes for data analysis and represent actionable information that helps business executives make more informed, data-driven business decisions. In addition, banks can adopt a wide range of BI solutions to analyze their operational processes, reducing ongoing costs and maximizing existing talent utilization and resources.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Software

Services

By Business Function

Finance

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Human Resources (HR)

By Application

Fraud and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk and Compliance Management

Customer Engagement and Analysis

Supply Chain Management and Procurement

Operations Management

Other Applications

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

Company Profile

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

TIBCO Software Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Self-Service BI Market .

The market share of the global Self-Service BI Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Self-Service BI Market .

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Self-Service BI Market .

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Self-Service BI Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Self-Service BI Market Report

What was the Self-Service BI Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 5% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Self-Service BI Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

