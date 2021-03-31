Operational Technology Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Operational technology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

It monitors and manages operational technology, industrial process assets and manufacturing/industrial equipment. OT has existed much longer than IT or information technology since factories, buildings, transportation systems, and utility industries began using electrically powered machinery and equipment. However, this term is more recent. Basically, OT is the hardware and software that keeps factories, power plants, and facility equipment running.

Operational Technology Market, by Component

Field Devices

Valves

Actuators

Transmitters

Switches

Control System

SCADA Systems

DCS

PLC

PLM Systems

MES

Safety Automation Systems

Services

OEM Services

Remote Diagnostics and Maintenance Services

Predictive Maintenance Services

Operational Technology Market, by Networking Technology

Wired Technology

Ethernet

Modbus

Profinet

Foundation Fieldbus

HART

Others (CAN, SDI, DCE)

Wireless Technology

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Bluetooth

WHART

ISA100

Cellular Technologies

Satellite Technologies

Key players/manufacturers:

ABB

Siemens

Honeywell

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa Electric

Emerson Electric

Advantech

Fanuc



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Operational Technology industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Operational Technology Market Report



1. What was the Operational Technology Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Operational Technology Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Operational Technology Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Operational Technology market.

• The market share of the global Operational Technology market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Operational Technology market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Operational Technology market.



