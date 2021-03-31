Asia-Pacific Hazardous Waste Management Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Asia-Pacific hazardous waste management market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The factors attributing to the substantial market growth includes government initiatives fuelling the market, growing amount of hazardous waste, mounting e-waste is advancing the waste management activities, and biomedical waste is growing the demand for waste management. Companies in the market offer various services for waste management of hazardous material such as transportation and storage, recycling, waste treatment and disposable service. However, the market is being challenged by high capital investment in the waste management services, thus, restricting the market growth.

Despite the challenge the market is calculated to accelerate with substantial rate during the forecast period due to growing applications in emerging economies such as India, and China. Additionally, Electric & hybrid vehicles are increasingly taking place of gasoline vehicles. This marks a growth factor for the hazardous waste management market players, as there are several companies in the market that are engaged in the recycling of batteries.

Asia-Pacific hazardous waste management market is segmented on the basis of service type and waste type. Based on the service type, the market is segmented into transportation & storage, recycling service, waste treatment and disposal service. Based on the waste type, the market is segmented into biomedical waste, industrial waste, domestic waste, and others.

Asia-Pacific Hazardous Waste Management Market Segmentation

By Service Type

Transportation & Storage

Recycling Service

Waste Treatment and Disposal Service

By Waste Type

Biomedical Waste

Industrial Waste

Domestic Waste

Others

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Covanta Holding Corp.

Stericycle, Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A

Ramky Group

Gensuite

Waterleau

DuPont Sustainable Solutions

Danaher Corp.

Weston Solutions, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

