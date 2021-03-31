Indian Wealth Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Indian Wealth Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 10.3% during 2021-2027. The Indian wealth management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period. This is primarily because individuals are adopting innovative tools to manage their finances. In addition, the growth of the HNWI (high net worth) population is further helping the market grow.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Advisory Mode:
- Human Advisory
- Robo Advisory
- Hybrid
By Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud
By Enterprise Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
By End-User:
- Investment Management Firms
- Trading and Exchange Firms
- Accounting Firm
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Indian Wealth Market.
- The market share of the global Indian Wealth Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Indian Wealth Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Indian Wealth Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Indian Wealth industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Indian Wealth Market Report
- What was the Indian Wealth Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Indian Wealth Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Indian Wealth Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
