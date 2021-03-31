Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

Global unified communication as a service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). One of the key factors to drive the market growth is the increasing partnership among players for the development of unified communication in various verticals sectors such as education, information technology, healthcare businesses, and others.

In December 2020, RingCentral established a partnership with Stack8, a unified communication solutions provider. The partnership will enable Stack8 to offer RingCentral’s UCaaS platform to their large enterprise customers across the globe. Moreover, Stack8 will provide RingCentral Office, a Unified Communications platform that provides cloud-based team messaging, video meetings, and an international cloud phone system to all customers.

Besides, in January 2020, Altura established a partnership with RingCentral to expand cloud communications and contact centre solutions. Altura provided assistance to RingCentral for introducing its cloud communications and contact center solutions to US enterprises and businesses across multiple sectors, including healthcare, government, and education.

Moreover, In October 2019, 8×8, Poly, and ScanSource announced a partnership to deliver cloud-based communication solutions. With the partnership, the companies assist customers so that they can easily move away from the on-premises business communication systems to cloud-based communication solutions.

Further, in July 2019, Verizon established a partnership with Zoom to provide access to Zoom meetings to Verizon customers from wireless phones or VoIP solutions and customers don’t have to pay for additional support or staff. Such partnerships by the players will enable them to increase their revenue stream in the global unified communication as a service industry.

Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Report Segment

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By Verticals

BSFI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Logistics & Transportation

Others

Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

