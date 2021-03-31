Global Rat Model Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Global rat model market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market growth is attributed to the continuous support in the form of investments and contributions by private and government firms. In addition, the growing demand for the personalized drug has enhanced the use of rat models.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as CVD, cancer, neurological disorders, and Alzheimer’s, Stroke, coupled with the increasing research studies for the same tend to drive the global rat model industry. Rats are considered to be the main research tool for basic and practical research in biomedical sciences. Inbred rat models, hybrid rat models, and knockout rat models are the extensively adopted rat model types across the globe. These models allow the translation of tools underlying human disease patterns, and progression.
Market Coverage
- Market Number Available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
- Segment Covered- By Technology and By Type
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Charles River Laboratories Inc., Envigo, GenOway S.A., Braintree Scientific, Inc., Covance Inc., Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., and others.
Global Rat Model Market Report Segment
By Technology
- Micro Injection
- Embryonic Stem Cell Injection
- Nuclear Transferase Technology
- CRISPR
By Type
- Inbred Rat Model
- Outbred Rat Model
- Knockout Rat Model
- Others
Global Rat Model Market Report Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
