Global Rat Model Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Global rat model market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market growth is attributed to the continuous support in the form of investments and contributions by private and government firms. In addition, the growing demand for the personalized drug has enhanced the use of rat models.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as CVD, cancer, neurological disorders, and Alzheimer’s, Stroke, coupled with the increasing research studies for the same tend to drive the global rat model industry. Rats are considered to be the main research tool for basic and practical research in biomedical sciences. Inbred rat models, hybrid rat models, and knockout rat models are the extensively adopted rat model types across the globe. These models allow the translation of tools underlying human disease patterns, and progression.

Market Coverage

Market Number Available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Technology and By Type

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Charles River Laboratories Inc., Envigo, GenOway S.A., Braintree Scientific, Inc., Covance Inc., Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., and others.

Global Rat Model Market Report Segment

By Technology

Micro Injection

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Nuclear Transferase Technology

CRISPR

By Type

Inbred Rat Model

Outbred Rat Model

Knockout Rat Model

Others

Global Rat Model Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

