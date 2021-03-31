Organic Fertilizers Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The global organic fertilizer market is projected to reach around US$ 12.5 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The growth of the organic fertilizer market is largely driven by the growing demand for natural foods. As the preference for natural-based products increases, the growth of the entire pesticide and chemical-free agricultural industry will support industrial demand. The biological cultivation and development of crop production has surged in demand due to notable health benefits.

Market Segment:

By Source:

Animal

Plant

Others

By Crop:

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals

Oilseeds

Others

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

Key Players

Some of the key players in the organic fertilizers industry: Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), Midwestern BioAg (U.S.), Coromandel International Limited (India), Agrocare Canada (Canada), Italpollina S.p.A. (Italy), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (U.S.)



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Organic Fertilizers industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Organic Fertilizers Market Report



1. What was the Organic Fertilizers Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Organic Fertilizers Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Organic Fertilizers Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Organic Fertilizers market.

• The market share of the global Organic Fertilizers market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Organic Fertilizers market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Organic Fertilizers market.

