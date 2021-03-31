Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2026

Global automotive heat shield market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). There are several pivotal factors that are driving growth of the automotive heat shield market includes the impressive growth of the global EV market during the forecast period. Driven by rising environmental concerns and increasing government support, electric mobility is expanding at a rapid pace across the globe. Governments are putting a ban on the internal combustion engine vehicles following the increasing environmental issues. For instance, Norway is planning to phase out conventional cars by 2025, followed by France and UK in 2040 and 2050 respectively.

Moreover, the electric bus fleet size was 460,000 in 2017. Apart from this, the transportation sector also witnessed an impressive number of EVs for freight transport. The fleet size of EVs deployed by the transportation sector reached over 250,000 units in 2018. As per IEA, in 2019, the global electric car stock swelled to 7.2 million, 47.0% of which were in The People’s Republic of China. The rising demand for electric cars, in turn, is offering an opportunity for the automotive heat shield market. Analyzing the rising trend for electric vehicles, the automotive heat shield market players can grab a huge growth opportunity from the EVs market.

Global Automotive Heat Shield Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Single Shell

Double Shell

Sandwich

By Application

Engine Compartment

Exhaust Compartment

Turbocharger

Others (Under Chassis)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Heat Shield Market – Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Autoneum Holding Ltd.

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

Carcoustics International GmbH

Dana Inc.

Datsons Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.

ElringKlinger AG

HAPPICH GmbH

HKO Group

