Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2026

Global automotive heat shield market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). There are several pivotal factors that are driving growth of the automotive heat shield market includes the impressive growth of the global EV market during the forecast period. Driven by rising environmental concerns and increasing government support, electric mobility is expanding at a rapid pace across the globe. Governments are putting a ban on the internal combustion engine vehicles following the increasing environmental issues. For instance, Norway is planning to phase out conventional cars by 2025, followed by France and UK in 2040 and 2050 respectively.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/automotive-heat-shield-market
Moreover, the electric bus fleet size was 460,000 in 2017. Apart from this, the transportation sector also witnessed an impressive number of EVs for freight transport. The fleet size of EVs deployed by the transportation sector reached over 250,000 units in 2018. As per IEA, in 2019, the global electric car stock swelled to 7.2 million, 47.0% of which were in The People’s Republic of China. The rising demand for electric cars, in turn, is offering an opportunity for the automotive heat shield market. Analyzing the rising trend for electric vehicles, the automotive heat shield market players can grab a huge growth opportunity from the EVs market.
A Full Report of Global Automotive Heat Shield Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/automotive-heat-shield-market
Global Automotive Heat Shield Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Single Shell
- Double Shell
- Sandwich
By Application
- Engine Compartment
- Exhaust Compartment
- Turbocharger
- Others (Under Chassis)
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Heat Shield Market – Segmentation by Geography
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Autoneum Holding Ltd.
- Borgers SE & Co. KGaA
- Carcoustics International GmbH
- Dana Inc.
- Datsons Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.
- ElringKlinger AG
- HAPPICH GmbH
- HKO Group
Reasons to Buying From us –
1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.
3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/automotive-heat-shield-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404