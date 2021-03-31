Global Freeze-Drying Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global Freeze-Drying Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Freeze-drying covers various accessories and equipment required for carrying out lyophilization of different materials and substances in both pharmaceutical and biotech markets. The freeze-drying market is mainly driven due to the significant adoption of freeze-drying products in varied domains including pharmaceuticals, dairy plants, fruits storage, and other cold storages across the globe. The other factors that are propelling the market growth including increasing demand for food preservation, and technology advancement.

The global rise in import and export of lyophilized products are also driving the market. Furthermore, growth in contract manufacturing and contract lyophilization services in the pharmaceutical industry is projected to provide ample growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, the increasing utilization of alternative drying techniques to reduce the operational cost, energy consumption, capital investment, in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the factor that is restraining the market growth.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Competitive Landscape- Azbil Corp., GEA Group AG, Labconco Corp., I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd, SP Industries Inc., and others.

Global Freeze-Drying Market Report Segment

By Type

Vacuum Systems

Loading and Unloading

Controlling and Monitoring Systems

Manifolds

Clean in Place Systems

Drying Chambers

Other Freeze-Drying Accessories

By Technology

Tray Style Freeze Dryers

Manifold Freeze Dryers

By Scale of Operation

Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers

Pilot Scale Freeze Dryers

Lab Scale Freeze Dryers

Global Freeze-Drying Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

