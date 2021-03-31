India Connected Car Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global India Connected Car Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 21.3% during 2021-2027. India’s automotive industry is facing chaos with a high degree of innovation. Various technologies such as head-up displays, smart infotainment, and telematics systems are becoming essential elements of luxury cars. With improved connectivity, vehicles can interact with other entities such as infrastructure and other vehicles to share useful information such as driving habits, traffic congestion, shortest route, obstacles and fuel economy.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Platform

Android Auto

CarPlay

MirrorLink

Others

By Connectivity Form Factor

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

By Hardware

Smart antenna

Display

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Sensors

Company Profile

NXP

Garmin

Harman

Tomtom

Uno Minda

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global India Connected Car Market.

The market share of the global India Connected Car Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global India Connected Car Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global India Connected Car Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global India Connected Car industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by India Connected Car Market Report

What was the India Connected Car Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of India Connected Car Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the India Connected Car Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

