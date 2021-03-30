Seed Market -Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Seed Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. The seeds of flowers, vegetables and fruits are produced by seed companies and sold to amateur farmers. Commercial seeds and genetically modified seeds are the two main seeds available in the global seed market. Genetically modified seeds are seeds with better genetic material, have better resistance to diseases, pests, and provide better yields. The main purpose of the seed market is to meet the needs of farmers, supply improved seed varieties, and provide the best seed quality at an affordable price. Population growth and technological advances are fueling the growth of the seed market.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type:

Conventional

Genetically modified

By crop type:

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

By Availability

Commercial Seeds

Saved Seeds

Company Profile

Bayer Crop Science AG

Corteva

Syngenta AG

BASF

Limagrain

KWS SAAT SE

Sakata Seed Corporation

AgReliant Genetics, LLC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Seed Market .

The market share of the global Seed Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Seed Market .

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Seed Market .

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Seed Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Seed Market Report

What was the Seed Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 5% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Seed Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

