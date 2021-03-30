Security Robots Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Security Robots Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 7% during 2021-2027. Autonomous surveillance devices that mount cameras on wheels and patrol a designated specific area are called security robots. This robot assists the security guard by warning the security guard of intrusion. They have an LED display with faces that express emotions for programmed reactions that reflect the current state. This robot has a robotic voice that alerts security personnel and also has the ability to communicate with other security robots in the area.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Type:
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles
- Unmanned Underwater Vehicles
By Component:
- Frames
- Sensors
- Controller Systems
- Camera Systems
- Navigation Vehicles
- Power Systems
- Others (Electrical and Mechanical Components).
By Application:
- Spying
- Explosive Detection
- Firefighting
- Demining
- Rescue Operations
- Transportation
- Patrolling
- Others (Rf Jammers and Microwave Intrusion Detection Systems).
Company Profile
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Thales SA
- BAE Systems PLC
- Elbit Systems Limited
- Leonardo SPA
- Aerovironment Inc.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Security Robots Market .
- The market share of the global Security Robots Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Security Robots Market .
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Security Robots Market .
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Security Robots Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Security Robots Market Report
- What was the Security Robots Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 7% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Security Robots Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
