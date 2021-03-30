Security Orchestration Automation Response Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Security Orchestration Automation Response Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 14% during 2021-2027. Security orchestration automation and response helps reduce response time, reduce opportunity adoption, and maintain process consistency for security programs. In addition, giving you the option of separating your security tasks means you have options to organize attention, improve employee efficiency, and shorten response times. It helps in integrating security tools, improving security team capabilities, and improving efficiency and performance
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Application
- Threat Intelligence
- Incident Management
- Network Forensics
- Workflow Management
- Compliance Management
- Others
By Deployment Type
- On Premise
- Cloud
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
By End User
- BFSI
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Government
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Telecom & IT
- Others
Companies Profiled
- IBM Corporation
- FireEye, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Demisto, Inc.)
- Rapid7, Inc.
- Splunk, Inc.
- Swimlane LLC
- ThreatConnect, Inc.
- LogRhythm, Inc.
- Tufin, Inc.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Security Orchestration Automation Response Market .
- The market share of the global Security Orchestration Automation Response Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Security Orchestration Automation Response Market .
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Security Orchestration Automation Response Market .
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Security Orchestration Automation Response Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Security Orchestration Automation Response Market Report
- What was the Security Orchestration Automation Response Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 14% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Security Orchestration Automation Response Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
