OpenStack Services Market 2021 Trends, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The OpenStack service market is projected to grow from USD 1.63 billion in 2017 to USD 5.66 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period.

OpenStack is a suite of software tools designed to develop and manage cloud computing services of networking, computing, storage, identity and image services for private and public cloud infrastructure. The OpenStack open source cloud platform allows users to set up virtual machines that can handle a variety of tasks for cloud management. The platform can be managed from a web-based dashboard to give administrators control and provide resources to users. The OpenStack Cloud Platform provides a production-ready and complete platform for enterprises to operate and build their own public and private clouds. This cloud platform is a combination of various components such as ironic, cinder, horizon, glance, nova, keystone, mistral, etc. OpenStack software consists of five deployment models including on-premises deployment, OpenStack-as-a-Service, and appliance-based. OpenStack, OpenStack-based public cloud and hosted OpenStack private cloud.

Global OpenStack services market segmentation:

By Platform:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By Organization Type:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application:

Telecommunication

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology

Retail

Others (media & entertainment, manufacturing, and academic & research)

Some of the key innovators are

Puppet (U.S.), Pactera Technology International Ltd. (China), The Cloudscaling Group, Inc., (U.S.), Aptira (Australia), CDI LLC (U.S.), Techblue Software Private Limited (India), Cyxtera Data Centers, Inc.(U.S.), AQORN (U.S.), and others.

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global OpenStack Services industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by OpenStack Services Market Report



1. What was the OpenStack Services Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of OpenStack Services Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the OpenStack Services Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global OpenStack Services market.

• The market share of the global OpenStack Services market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global OpenStack Services market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global OpenStack Services market.



