Security Assessment Market- Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Security Assessment Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 12% during 2021-2027.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Security Type:

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others (ICS security and Database security)

By Assessment Type:

Vulnerability Assessment

Risk Assessment

Threat Assessment

Penetration Testing Services

Security Program Assessment

Others (Policy and Process assessment, Compliance Assessment and Mergers & Acquisitions Risk Assessment)

By Deployment:

On-premises

Hosted

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecommunications

Government and defense

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others (media and entertainment, transport and logistics, and education)

Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CynergisTek, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

IBM

Kaspersky Lab

Optiv Security Inc

Qualys, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

VERACODE

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Security Assessment Market.

The market share of the global Security Assessment Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Security Assessment Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Security Assessment Market.

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Security Assessment Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Security Assessment MarketReport

What was the Security Assessment Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 12% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Security Assessment Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

